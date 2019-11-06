HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley’s Brad Dingess has succeeded in many things over the course of his dozen-year tenure as the head coach of the Timberwolves football team, but he failed to get out of from under a five-gallon bucket of cold water on an already chilly night at Spring Valley High School.
The shower came after Dingess earned his 100th career victory, a 35-0 shutout against Ashland Paul Blazer Friday at Spring Valley’s final home game of the 2019 regular season.
“I’ve been very blessed to have a great coaching staff and some really good football players. It’s all about those kids and they’ve worked their tails off for me the past twelve years,” said Dingess.
“If the kids come out and play hard for you it makes it fun to coach and that’s why you do it. Be around some good kids and hopefully make a difference in their life.”
His leadership for the Wolves has yielded three consecutive Class AAA State Championship game appearances, and the Timberwolves have lost just one regular season game in the past three years — a 28-21 loss to rival Cabell Midland on Sept. 13 this year.
But Dingess isn’t happy with merely reaching the century mark this season, as he’d love to get his 101st win Friday against the Huntington Highlanders. It’s Spring Valley’s final game before it finishes the regular season and primes itself for another run in the WVSSAC football playoffs, which begin Nov. 15.
The game plan against the Ashland Tomcats last week was executed nearly perfectly. The Timberwolves controlled the line of scrimmage, time of possession, and dominated in nearly every statistical category, but Dingess said he won’t let his team get complacent with success.
“We’ve got to keep truckin’. We still made a lot of mistakes tonight (against Ashland). We got to minimized those errors and get better.”
That’s been the mantra of Dingess’ team since the Week 3 loss against the Knights, and they have continued to get better each and every week since that loss, including shutout wins over Capital, St. Albans, and Paul Blazer (Ashland, KY).
Spring Valley’s final game of the regular season will be played at Bob Sang Stadium on Highlander Hill, where the Timberwolves have not played since 2017.
They played two games at that location two years ago, a 14-0 win for Huntington in the season opener, and a 10-7 victory for Spring Valley to earn a spot in the 2017 Class AAA State Championship game.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.