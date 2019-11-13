HUNTINGTON — A large brush fire in Wayne County resulted in a temporary road closure on Spring Valley Drive near Spring Valley High School in Huntington on Monday.
Wayne County 911 dispatchers said a large brush fire was reported in the 1800 block of Spring Valley Drive around noon Monday. Emergency crews responded to the flames, which appeared to endanger at least one building.
Officials say Spring Valley Drive from the high school to the W.Va. 75 split was closed shortly after crews arrived on scene due to the severity of the fire.