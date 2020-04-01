The Wayne County 4-H Ambassadors met earlier this month and made "cupcake" socks for the residents at the Wayne Nursing Home. These will be delivered later this spring. Youth involved include (l-r): Izzy Ballengee, Malaki Ballengee, Danielle Adkins, Simon Ballengee, Brenna Barnett, Zara Harold, Bekah Napier, Alivia Adkins, and Conner Hall. To learn more about community service opportunities through the Wayne County 4-H program, please contact the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839.

