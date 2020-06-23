From the earliest days of settlement, slavery was a part of life in what we today call Wayne County, West Virginia.
In fact, Samuel Short, who is regarded as the first settler in the county, owned several slaves on his farm at Fort Gay. Slavery was never as important to the economy of Wayne County as it was in eastern Virginia or even in Cabell and Kanawha Counties; however, it still signified wealth for many of the political leaders in the county. At its peak in 1850, there were fewer than 200 slaves in Wayne County.
The Big Sandy and Tug Valleys was the area where most of the slave farms were located. Among the largest were those belonging to the Loar family north of Fort Gay and Thompson Ratcliff on Bromley Ridge. William Ratcliff, one of the most powerful political figures in the county, operated a massive farm with slaves on the present site of Tolsia High School.
In the late 1840s, William Ratcliff purchased kidnapped blacks from Burlington, Ohio and held them on his farm for over a decade in bondage. They were members of the Polley family. The state of Ohio sued for their freedom, but the case was not resolved before the Civil War. At some point during the war, the Polleys gained their freedom and returned home to Ohio. Ironically, William Ratcliff was a unionist and represented Wayne County in the Wheeling Convention where he worked to create the new state of West Virginia.
Not everyone in Wayne County agreed with slavery. John Plymale, who lived along the northern reaches of Twelve Pole Creek near Plymale Branch, had represented Wayne County in the Virginia Legislature. He was also a slave owner.
On the other hand, his brother Anthony Plymale was said to be an abolitionist and worked to support former slaves living in Burlington. Rev. Burwell Spurlock had acquired slaves in the early 1800s; however, he later freed them. His brother Stephen Spurlock owned slaves until the Civil War. Other slave owners in Wayne County freed their slaves in their wills. Among them was Samuel Ferguson who freed his slaves upon his death and gave them tools to earn a living.
Despite the efforts of some slave owners in Wayne County to free their slaves, laws in the state of Virginia made it very difficult to do so. Slave owners could be held liable for the actions of their former slaves and could be forced to support them financially.
Additionally, former slaves had to apply to the County Court each year to explain why he or she should be allowed to remain in the state. If the newly freedman or freedwoman was unable to support him or herself or committed any crime, they could be auctioned back into slavery.
On some occasions, slave owners had relationships with their slaves. Andrew Loar, who resided near Fort Gay, had a relationship with a slave named Rhoda producing a child. Prior to his death, Andrew willed land to Rhoda on Tabor's Creek.
Soon, however, possibly due to the strict rules governing former slaves, Andrew amended his will and gave Rhoda and their child to his brother unless they agreed to leave the state.
The evidence of Wayne County's slave past is visible in the records at the Wayne County Courthouse. The births and deaths of slaves are recorded along with the master's name. Slave owners recorded the births of slaves so they would have a record should the slave run off or ownership be disputed. Death were recorded so slave owners no longer had to pay property taxes on the slave.
Slave sales were conducted on numerous occasions, sometimes at the courthouse. Men, women, and children were used as collateral for loans and sold to pay for teachers for slave owner's children.
Infant mortality was high among slave populations just as it was among white children. On Bromley Ridge, several small graves of slave children belonging to Thompson Ratcliff are all marked in a row.
In 1858, Congressman Eli Thayer established a northern colony at Ceredo with the goal of proving free labor was better than slave labor. Rumors persisted that the northern settlers in Ceredo assisted slaves in escaping via the Underground Railroad. The Ramsdell House is noted as one of these stops.
When Civil War came and slavery was eventually abolished, newly freed people had no where to go. Many stayed on the farms of their former owners for decades. Former slaves in the Fort Gay area settled on the back side of town along Apperson Street creating a black community that lasted until the middle 20th century.
Fort Gay, along with the towns of Ceredo and Wayne, had segregated schools for black children living in those communities. When the city of Huntington was established in the 1870s, many former slaves left Wayne County and moved to the new city to work.
Today, there are still descendants of Wayne County's slaves living in Huntington and the surrounding area.