WAYNE — The Wayne County based nonprofit organization ACCESS WV was recently awarded funding through another non-profit, Grow Appalachia, to assist a number of families in Wayne County with organic gardening, cooking, canning and marketing their production.
Are you interested in learning about or sharing how to grow your own food? Do you have an interest in learning to cook simple, healthy meals for your family?
Have you always wanted to learn how to preserve food by canning, drying and fermenting like our grandparents used to?
You’re in luck! ACCESS WV in partnership with Grow Appalachia and WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program among others, are looking for families to join in growing a healthier community this season.
Grow Appalachia is dedicated to helping mountain families plant a healthy future for themselves and their communities by:
- Providing them with skills and resources to grow sustainable, nutritious food.
- Teaching them how to prepare and preserve food in a healthy way.
- Empowering them to share their knowledge in the community.
- Creating programs to provide food to the elderly and disabled residents in need.
- Developing local farmer’s markets to sell surplus food.
ACCESS WV will work to:
- Provide a coordinator to work with participants.
- Provide seed, fertilizer, plants, and hand tools as deemed necessary for participants.
- Provide technical advice during the growing season.
- Provide equipment and expertise for initial tilling as deemed necessary by Coordinator.
- Provide resources for soil testing.
Facilitate 6 classes on growing, cooking and preserving food naturally & organically.
Participants agree to:
- Provide an area for a garden and have the soil tested with the help of local Extension.
- Provide monthly updates to Project Coordinator on how the garden is growing.
- Provide report at the end of the year to the Project Coordinator as to how much produce was produced and how it was used, i.e. canned, frozen, given to family, and/or sold at a farmer’s market, etc.
To apply for this free program or to volunteer to help coach beginning families, please contact Lacy Davidson Ferguson at lacydavidson@me.com or 304.546.7930 or, stop into the Wayne County extension office to see Lisa Bell for a printed application.
Applications are due by February 14th.