ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College has named 225 students to the president’s list and 211 students to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must complete at least 12 semester credits (of 100 level courses or above) or more for the semester and earn at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester.
President’s list
CRUM: Benjamin Dillon.
FORT GAY: Emily Marie Roman.
GENOA: Shawn Nelson Porter.
HUNTINGTON: Jacob Stephen Cummins, Joseph Robert Hay and Jack Darren Pruitt.
KENOVA: Anna Clay.
LAVALETTE: Ashton Summer Welker.
PRICHARD: Brittany Taylor Pack.
Dean’s list
FORT GAY: Austin Gage Anderson and Haley Andromeda Jones.
HUNTINGTON: Jonas Kaden Brumfield and Craig Edward Reid.
KENOVA: Nichelle Campbell, Erin Renee Hale and Whitney Rose Reynolds.