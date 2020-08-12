Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College has named 225 students to the president’s list and 211 students to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must complete at least 12 semester credits (of 100 level courses or above) or more for the semester and earn at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester.

President’s list

CRUM: Benjamin Dillon.

FORT GAY: Emily Marie Roman.

GENOA: Shawn Nelson Porter.

HUNTINGTON: Jacob Stephen Cummins, Joseph Robert Hay and Jack Darren Pruitt.

KENOVA: Anna Clay.

LAVALETTE: Ashton Summer Welker.

PRICHARD: Brittany Taylor Pack.

Dean’s list

FORT GAY: Austin Gage Anderson and Haley Andromeda Jones.

HUNTINGTON: Jonas Kaden Brumfield and Craig Edward Reid.

KENOVA: Nichelle Campbell, Erin Renee Hale and Whitney Rose Reynolds.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.