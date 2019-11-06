FORT GAY — The month of October was Alpha Delta Kappa month and in honor of the celebration, Beta Beta members brought teaching supplies to the October meeting.
Hoping to help beginning teachers in their every day duties, members filled baskets with the supplies and presented them to new teachers both in Ft. Gay and Louisa, Ky. schools.
The special speaker for the meeting was Ashley See who is a Nurse Practitioner.
See spoke to the women about the available vaccinations, how often they should be taken and other health issues concerning women.
Refreshments for the meeting were provided by Brenda Bean and members present for the meeting included Sally Chapman, Helen Muncy, Freddie Daniels, Bean, Glenda Brown and Midge Jervis. Jervis is the Alpha Delta Kappa Month Chairman for Beta Beta.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization for women educators with chapters located throughout the country. Beta Beta Chapter of ADK meets monthly in Ft. Gay at the Senior Center.