FORT GAY, W.Va. — When Tolsia High School's 2020 commencement ceremony was postponed to late June, one graduating senior knew he wouldn't be able to attend.
Kristopher Ray Collins, who will leave for Basic Training on Monday, June 1, said he was humbled that administrators, and others, would go out of their way to make sure he didn't miss his chance to walk across the stage and turn his tassel.
"It made me feel a lot better," Collins said, diploma in hand. "It just shows that the community cares and the people here at school care about me."
Tolsia's ceremony initially was scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, but a decision by the Wayne County Board of Education earlier in the month bumped that date back to Thursday, June 25, due to ongoing concerns brought on by the novel coronavirus.
The event was be conducted while following all guidelines for safety put out by the county, state and federal agencies in dealing with the current COVID-19 crisis. Collins' family, as well as THS faculty and Board of Education representatives, attended the Thursday morning ceremony.
“We wanted to do all we could to make sure that Kris got to have the experience of graduation. He has stepped up to serve his country and we wanted to do this for him," Principal Greg Miller said.
Miller and other Tolsia faculty and staff worked closely with the BOE to coordinate the ceremony. Superintendent Todd Alexander and board members JoAnn Hurley and Dennis Ashworth were in attendance.
Sergeant Major T.J. Francis, senior JROTC instructor, served as the keynote speaker and took the opportunity to reflect on Collins' time at THS while addressing him directly and wishing him well as he begins his career.
"How sad would it be for him, or another student, to leave without having a ceremony. We didn't want him to just come to the office and pick up his diploma," Francis said. "They already missed out on prom, their Military Ball and so many other things. If you do what is needed to graduate high school, you wear your cap and gown. No ifs, ands or buts about it."
Collins' mother, Loria, called the special ceremony one of her "proudest mommy moments," adding that to see him serve his country fills her with even more pride.
"The next four years of my life are planned. I'm excited to get it started," said Collins.
He plans to specialize as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle System Maintainer (91M), learning to handle the maintenance and repair of the M2/M3, A2/A3 Bradley fighting vehicle, the M6 Bradley linebacker air defense vehicle and the M-7 Bradley fire support team vehicle.