HUNTINGTON — The American Electric Power Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to Golden Girl Group Home to assist with construction of The Golden Minds Center for Learning and Development and Golden Treasures Retail Shop.
The AEP Foundation’s gift will provide furnishings for the project, construction on which is slated to begin in late summer and conclude by the end of the year.
The Learning Center will provide teachers to help residents of Golden Girl stay on task and complete high school on time.
As foster youth are often behind in their education due to abuse and neglect, the Center for Learning will give the residents of Golden Girl the additional assistance needed outside of school to “catch up” with their peers and stay on track. There will be a second classroom to provide entrepreneurial skills for residents over 17.
The Golden Treasures Retail Shop, meanwhile, will offer an opportunity for Golden Girl residents to gain valuable workforce development training. Donations given to the group home will be used for residents’ needs and anything in excess will be sold in the retail shop to create a continuous stream of revenue for the girls. While working at the Retail Shop, Golden Girl residents will develop skills to make them valuable employees in our community following graduation.
“Golden Girl would like to thank the AEP Foundation for recognizing the value of this upcoming project,” said Development Director Nikki Thomas. “The generous gift from the Foundation will help furnish the project upon completion. Items such as computers, desks, whiteboards and a point of sale system will be purchased to provide education and workforce training.”
Golden Girl is a residential facility for abused, neglected and abandoned girls from West Virginia ages 12-18. They also provide a transitional living facility for girls over 18 who need help transitioning into adult life.
“We are a big admirer of the work of Golden Girl Group Home,” said Appalachian Power President and COO Chris Beam. “We’re happy to be able to bring the support of the AEP Foundation and Appalachian Power to this new project. I’m confident it will benefit the young women at the home for many years to come.”
The AEP Foundation is funded by American Electric Power and its utility operating units, including Appalachian Power. It provides a permanent, ongoing resource for charitable initiatives in the communities served by AEP and initiatives outside of AEP’s 11-state service area.
To help with Golden Girl’s projects or for more information, contact Thomas at 304-939-5726 or nthomas@gggh.org.