CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wants college students to make wise decisions about credit card usage.
Many undergraduates take the opportunity of coming back to campus to sign up for their first credit card, whether it be for convenience or to establish credit. However, if not used in an informed manner, students can find themselves facing a mountain of debt that they may never overcome.
“Signing up for a credit card can seem really attractive,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Students must read the fine print. They need to know the specifics of the interest rate, take proactive steps to avoid getting caught in an endless cycle of debt and verify the credit card company is legitimate and reputable.”
Students who may have difficulty attaining approval based on credit history can open an account with a small limit and pay the balance as soon as possible.
Additionally, cosigners may be necessary for students under 21 who lack a job. Becoming an authorized user on a parent’s account is another option. Both provide extra monitoring that reduces the risk of the student accruing unmanageable debt.
Students should use credit cards responsibly and only when necessary, establish a budget, monitor usage, pay the required balance each month and know all expenses and fees.
Also, students should be aware of the fine print and any penalties associated with late or missed payments.
Billing statements should be shredded when possible and card information kept in a secure location.
The Attorney General’s Office issues this advice as part of its seventh annual Off to College Consumer Protection Week. To learn about consumer protection efforts in West Virginia, visit www.ago.wv.gov/consumerprotection.