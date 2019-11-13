PRICHARD — Students at Prichard Elementary School were given a hands on demonstration on how to be a farmer during a visit from Wayne County Agriculture Mentor Jason Ekers last week.

Students in the Pre-K and Kindergarten classes were given a short lesson on corn and then given the opportunity to shell corn the old fashion way. Once they learned how to shell the corn, students played a game to see which farm animal they would get to feed the corn.

“Since having the job as Agriculture Mentor for the Wayne County Board of Education, it has been a fun experience overal, but, I think today was probably the most fun,” Ekers said. “It was great, thanks to Prichard Elementary for having me.”

It wasn’t just a fun day for Ekers.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to Jason Ekers,” Amanda Casdorph said. “We had Farm day at Prichard Elementary for pre-k and kindergarten and we all got to shell corn the old fashion way and then spin the wheel to see what animal to feed. Thank you Jason for giving us one of the best days ever!”

