WAYNE — In Wayne County, the spread of Agriculture Education has taken over the last few years, especially at specific schools.
Career Technical Education course are popular not only in the county, but the Tri-state and even nationwide as information and opportunities continue to present themselves to students not only at the high school level, but even earlier.
High School Ag
At Tolsia High School, teacher Wade Cyrus has taken over the agriculture program and is finishing a high tunnel that has been only partially built for years.
He has also brought in education on livestock, including two pigs who now reside at the school as part of the program.
There are also rabits.
Wayne County Board of Education Agriculture Mentor Jason Ekers said the program is doing wonderful, and that he hopes to see it continue to flourish under Cyrus’ direction.
At Wayne High School, the horticulture class led by Caleb Dyer is raising plants and flowers to sell as they do every year.
They are almost ready for purchase as Spring is upon us.
Also at the school, Dyer has implemented hydroponics education complete with a house that is producing fresh lettuce and ripe tomatoes.
Growing plants without soil is known as hydroponics. Plants grow through a process called photosynthesis, in which they use sunlight and a chemical inside their leaves called chlorophyll to convert carbon dioxide (a gas in the air) and water into glucose (a type of sugar) and oxygen.
Plants don’t actually need soil to grow.
What they do need is water and nutrients, both easily obtained from soil. But if they can get these things somewhere else—say, by standing with their roots in a nutrient-rich solution—they can do without soil altogether. That’s the basic principle behind hydroponics.
In theory, the word “hydroponics” means growing plants in water (from two Greek words meaning “water” and “toil”), but because you can grow plants without actually standing them in water, most people define the word to mean growing plants without using soil.
The process allows not only for growing, but introducing students to an alternative way of growing.
“I am very proud of these two schools and what they are doing,” Ekers said. “Wade is doing outstanding, and Caleb, well, his program is one of Wayne’s best kept secrets — he does amazing.”
Ekers said what makes the programs flourish at the two high schools is the teachers.
“What makes them so successful is the kids not only like them, but they gain the students’ respect by showing their dedication to the programs.”
Though Spring Valley High School’s program isn’t quite as developed, the school is planning to build a barn in which it received grant money for.
The school’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) also hosted a meet the candidates event to raise money for the chapter.
Starting them young
One of Eker’s main missions as the Ag Mentor is to continue the spread of Agriculture education into as many schools as he can.
He began by trying to develop agriculture clubs in each middle school in the county.
Earlier in the school year, he met with Buffalo Middle School in a effort to expand ag knowledge in the northern end of the county.
He has also worked very closely with Crum PreK-8.
Recently, he did a lesson on seeding cabbage and peppers at school.
“It was a blast,” he said.
He will continue working to expand clubs and get students involved and interested at a younger age so high school programs and FFA groups can flourish.
“I ask that public support AG in schools — we need farmers and these kids are our future,” he said.