WAYNE — The West Virginia University Extension Service (WVUES) in Wayne and Cabell Counties invites area producers, gardeners, and service providers to join other Mid-Ohio Valley producers as they begin their AgZoom Thursdays at 6 p.m.
The organization will be using a virtual format know as ZOOM to deliver educational content for producers and pesticide applicators credits and other continuing education credits (CEU)s for those who might need those as well.
The first AgZOOM Thursday will be Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. on Integrated Pest Management. The schedule, speakers, and topics will be as follows:
- Oct.1: Integrated pest management (Brandy Brabham) 2hr PC
- Oct. 8: Ag Lime quality and applications (Ben Goff) 2hr PC and 1hr CEU
- Oct. 15: Controlling Brush around the farm (Evan Wilson) 2hr PC and 1hr CEU
- Oct. 22: Hay Sampling and Winter-feeding Tips (Ben Goff) 1 hr CEU
- Oct. 29, 2020. Multi-species grazing and grazing management (JD Johnson) 1 hr CEU
- Nov. 5: Disease control in High Tunnels (Brandy Brabham) 2hr PC
- Nov. 12: Parasite control in ruminants (JJ Barrett) 2hr PC and 1 hr CEU
- Nov. 19: Frost seeding and soil management (JD Johnson) 2 hr PC and 1 hr CEU
All classes will consist of either 2 hours of pesticide credits or 1 hour of CEU credits or both. The meetings are free and open to the public regardless of residency. Participants may take one or all these classes.
For the first class, the discussion will center around Integrated Pest Management (IPM)—an environmentally friendly, common sense approach to controlling pests. The IPM principles and benefits will be covered. The class will cover how to apply these principles to enhance your structure, landscaping, and farming efforts with minimum inputs. While traditional pest control involves the routine application of pesticides. This discussion will focus on pest prevention and the use of pesticides as needed. IPM is not a single pest control method but involves integrating multiple control methods based on site information obtained through inspection, monitoring, disease forecasts and reports. You will learn how to identify and monitor pests, set action thresholds, prevent, and control pest populations and areas vulnerable to pests, maintaining records, removing conditions that attract pests, and use of the most effective, lowest risk options considering the risks to the applicator, crops, building occupants, and environment.
Each ZOOM training can also be accessed by phone if internet access is an issue.
To sign-up or for a class or questions about connecting with the ZOOM platform, please call the WVU-Cabell County Extension Office at 304-526-8458, or WVU-Wayne County Extension Office at 304-272-6839 or email jewilson@mail.wvu.edu or like our Facebook pages.