HUNTINGTON — The all-inclusive playground at St. Cloud Commons in Huntington will be twice as fun next spring.
On Thursday morning, Huntington officials and other representatives celebrated the completion of an all-inclusive splash pad that neighbors the playground, which opened nearly two years ago at St. Cloud.
“It’s great that we now have more play features on this end of town. The closest splash pad is in Milton, which is a little far away. There are no public pools in the immediate Huntington area, so this just gives another added water feature to enjoy that will service this end of the community,” said Kathy McKenna, Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District interim director.
There is a splash park at Barboursville Park; however, it is not in the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District as April Dawn Park in Milton is.
The all-inclusive splash pad features aquatic play structures for children and adults of all physical abilities, addressing an inclusion and diversity need throughout the greater Huntington area. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, American Water Charitable Foundation board member Laura Martin, West Virginia American Water President Robert Burton and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District commissioners Dr. Rocco Morabito and Gordon Jones were on hand to give remarks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The project was made possible by a $250,000 Building Better Communities grant from American Water Charitable Foundation and was one of just two grants in that amount given out in the United States.
Martin, a West Virginia native, said the grant application for the project was unique, and the proposal was one that quickly caught the eye of all board members because of the work that had already been done on the property.
“This is the first all-inclusive splash pad application that we had ever received at the foundation, and it’s been around for seven years,” said Martin. “What really caught our eye is that this was building on an already existing inclusive playground and was adding this new element of water as well.”
In addition to the water features, the splash pad offers an educational opportunity for parkgoers with signage detailing “The Journey of Water,” which highlights the various aspects of the water cycle.
“So much has changed in the past seven months, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the heart of Huntington,” Williams said. “We are a city of inclusion, and once again, one of the crown jewels of Huntington — the Park District — leads the way in creating this all-inclusive playground and splash pad that all individuals regardless of ability or age will be able to utilize.”
A groundbreaking for the splash pad was held Feb. 28, and construction began March 2. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and limitations, the splash pad was unable to open as planned during the summer. A community grand opening celebration is planned for the spring of 2021.