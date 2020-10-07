KENOVA — If you’ve ever visited the famous Kenova Pumpkin House and wanted to try something similar, this is your year.
Ric Griffith’s house isn’t as decorated as it normally would be this time of year after calling off plans for the display of more than 3,000 pumpkins at his home in Kenova, but this week he announced plans for a smaller Pumpkin House project that will take the whole community to pull off.
“Instead of 3,000 (pumpkins), I’m going to order 1,000, draw most of them and ask the people of the community to take them and carve them and to display them prominently so people can see it on a drive through the community — that way, people can socially distance themselves,” Griffith said.
Each year, Griffith welcomes thousands of people to his yard, which becomes a pumpkin-carving haven as each unique design is carved and gourds are placed in tight rows and displays across his yard and lining the perimeter of his home.
He referred to it as a “social distancing nightmare,” as thousands more visit in the coming weeks to lay eyes on the world-famous display.
Fearing that word might not spread as quickly about canceling the event, Griffith went with this alternative to ensure community residents and others still have something to see this October.
Pumpkins will also be passed out at Ceredo-Kenova Middle School in hopes that students can get their parents or guardians in on the action too.
“We’re going to pass them out to the middle school kids when we get the pumpkins delivered, and we’re encouraging them to have a family event like they would if they were participating in the Pumpkin House every other year,” Griffith said.
Griffith’s Pumpkin House is at 748 Beech St. in Kenova.