HUNTINGTON — The third annual Bucks4Barks Fundraiser to benefit the Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance (WWVARA), the 501©(3) that benefits the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, is going on now.
Proceeds from the raffle will help pay the salaries of some of the shelter staff, help maintain the transport van and will allow the shelter to continue to vaccinate and provide needed medications for the dogs and cats that enter the shelter.
Since August 2018, staff at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter has worked to transform the facility into a life-saving shelter, achieving a 99% live outcome rate. Staff and the shelter’s rescue partners, One By One, ASAP and Breahna Stirling, work to make sure that each of the nearly 5,000 animals that enter the shelter during the year is well cared for until the animal is either adopted or accepted by a reputable rescue.
Each ticket is $100 for a chance to win a cash prize ranging from $1,000 for third place to $5,000 for first place. The second-place winner will receive $3,000.
Friends or families may share the cost of a ticket, but only one name can be on each ticket and those who purchase a ticket together will be responsible for dividing the proceeds if they win.
Raffle tickets will be sold until noon Saturday, Nov. 7. The drawing will be held on Facebook Live at 4 p.m. that day.
Tickets can be purchased at the animal shelter at 1901 James River Road or from Heather Aulick, Martha Cummings, David Coughenour, Terri Effingham, Pam Miller, John Proctor, Mark Cross, Kevin Heath, Cathy Greiner, Julie Thompson, Teresa Atkins, Ashley Morrison, Kim Crabtree, Lisa Krasnow, Nikki Johnson, Patty Jennings, Pat Hooten, Courtney Cross, Rosalee Hall or Frances O’Connell Hughes.