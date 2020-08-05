WAYNE — The local farming world was abuzz on Friday while West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt made rounds around the county visiting farmers markets and local farms.
Leonhardt visited The Ceredo Farmers Market as well as the farms of multiple local farmers while campaigning for reelection.
“We definitely appreciate our commissioner taking the time to come to Wayne County and see what we have to offer here,” Wayne County Conservation Supervisor Jason Ekers said.
While in the county, Leonhardt was shown how local farmers sustain produce, livestock and other ag activities in the county. He was also treated to local scenery.
Leonhardt was elected in November 2016 and took office January 2017. He is a member of the United States Republican Party. Leohardt is a farmer operating a 380-acre farm in western Monongalia County, West Virginia.