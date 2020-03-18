FORT GAY — Six people have been arrested, and four people have been issued felony warrants in connection with multiple break-ins in the Fort Gay area, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.
The investigation was conducted by the Fort Gay Police Department and Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, and two search warrants were executed where stolen property and drugs were seized.
Entry into a residence known as “the Trap House” revealed several stolen items; crystal methamphetamine along with additional stolen items were discovered in a second residence that was a known drug house, officials said in a news release.
The U.S. Marshals jailed six people Friday on warrants issued during the investigation.
Carl “Edmond” Mounts, of Fort Gay, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of petit larceny.
James “Tyler” Howell, of Fort Gay, was charged with three counts of breaking and entering, one count of grand larceny and two counts of petit larceny.
Thurman Endicott, of Fort Gay, was charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to deliver, one count of pseudoephedrine altered and four counts of receiving and transferring stolen property.
Brett “Michael” Thomas, of Louisa, Kentucky, was charged with one count of breaking and entering and one count of grand larceny.
Nicholas “Nick” Perry, of Fort Gay, is charged with four counts of breaking and entering, one count of grand larceny and three counts of petit larceny.
Danny Pack, of Fort Gay, is charged with one count of receiving and transferring stolen property.
James “Jimmy” Dean, of Fort Gay, Toni “Marie” Anderson, of South Carolina, Richard Gilkerson, of Fort Gay, and Aaron “Aero” Jude, of Tomahawk, Kentucky, have been issued felony warrants for their arrest in connection with the investigation.