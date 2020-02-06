By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT
Managing Editor
WAYNE— Three people have been charged as a result of an investigation at the Wayne County Schools Bus Garage.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, James 'Lee' Reeves was arrested today and charged with three counts of Embezzlement and Conspiracy.
Katrina Reeves was also arrested today and is charged with Embezzlement and Conspiracy.
Lee worked in the bus garage, as Director of Services, at the time of the investigation while Katrina is currently a bus driver.
The investigation began in October 2019 after Turbos were reported to be missing from the garage.
A school resource Deputy began the investigation, and due to the magnitude of criminal activity, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit assisted in the investigation.
Later, two Search Warrants were executed in the Wayne area and more than 700 items belonging to the Wayne County Board of Education were seized from the Reeves’ residence.
The property recovered is estimated to be valued at $15,000.
Also during the investigation, David 'Eugene' Sammons, former Transportation Director, allegedly gave misleading information. Sammons advised that he wasn't aware of anyone stealing items from the bus garage and also stated that Lee Reeves wasn't suspected of stealing.
Statements were obtained from multiple witnesses that stated Sammons was informed that Lee was stealing from the bus garage.
During the investigation, it was discovered that items were stolen from the bus garage for many years.
Sammons is charged with Obstructing an Officer.
Sheriff Thompson stated that investigation is still ongoing.