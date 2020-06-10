CHARLESTON — Beech Fork State Park in Wayne County and the village of Barboursvillehave been awarded grants from the state to improve walkability.
The grants are part of 38 Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants, worth $7,414,975 in total, awarded this week for projects in 27 West Virginia counties. The program is administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration. These grants help towns and cities build and improve sidewalks, lighting and rail trails.
Beech Fork State Park received three grants: $95,040 for the park’s trail system, $75,000 for the its Fitness Trail and $15,000 for the Water Trail.
Barboursville received a $650,000 grant for the Farmdale Road sidewalk safety project.
“This funding is going to allow so many great projects to happen all over the state,” DOT Secretary Byrd White said in a release. “We’ll see a bunch of projects to make our sidewalks ADA-compliant so people of all abilities will be able to use our sidewalks. We are adding to our trail systems. It’s really just good for us all the way around.”