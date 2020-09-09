FORT GAY — The Beta Beta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, which meets in Ft. Gay, recently honored four of its members with “Silver Sister” awards and certificates.
A “Silver Sister” is a member who has belonged to the group for 25 years. Sally Chapman, President of Beta Beta, visited the Sisters at their homes and presented the awards to them. Those receiving the honors were Helen Muncy, Glennda Brown, Joann Hurley and Freddie Daniels.
Beta Beta A∆K held their first meeting on March 11, 1995, in Ft. Gay. Sponsored by Alpha Lambda and Xi Chapters, both chapters in the Huntington District, Beta Beta was formed to give the women educators in southern Wayne County an opportunity to join the organization in the community where they were teaching.
The Sorority had made plans to have a special celebration during their March meeting and honor their Silver Sisters during that time. Because of Covid 19 restrictions, all plans were cancelled.
One of the many purposes of Alpha Delta Kappa is to build a fraternal fellowship among women in the field of education which will add to their effectiveness in the promotion of excellence in education. All four sisters spent many years in Wayne County West Virginia and Lawrence County Kentucky schools. While teaching, they were known to always put their students first and try in every way possible to help their fellow educators.