WANYE — Though Donald Trump won both Wayne County and West Virginia by a large margin, Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 46th presidency having obtained over 270 electoral votes.
Though the preemptive result was announced over the weekend, with The Associated Press numbers showing Biden the winner, lawsuits are currently underway from Donald Trump claiming voter fraud and the counting of illegal votes in major swing states.
The majority of the state did support Trump and his policies, but nearly 40 percent of the state did vote blue — including Wayne County resident Ashley Willis.
Willis, 28, is a Marshall University Graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration.
She said while a lot of people around her supported certain aspects of Trump, she did not, which led to her vote for Biden.
“We live in a poor majority and conservative state. Wayne County loved that Trump spoke loosely and ‘tells it like it is,’” she said. “I, however, feel that as the leader of the country you should be held to a higher standard. I think most of W.Va. supports Trump’s ‘brand’.”
Willis said Biden’s care for people is the main reason she felt he was the better candidate.
“He [Biden] acknowledges people more so in his current position than we have seen in 4-years,” she said. “He has acknowledged the need for more resources for special needs population — instead of mocking them. I voted Biden because American people deserve better then the past 4-years! Biden provided better plans for our country.”
Willis further elaborated on that care for people.
“I voted for decency! I voted for professionalism! I voted for women’s rights! I voted Biden because the black community and other minorities deserves better than the defamation and constant racial slurs spoken by Trump,” she said. “Thinking back to when Trump threw paper towels at the crowds in Puerto Rico when they were needing help after a devastating hurricane, yeah that did it for me.”
With Biden poised to win the presidency, some of West Virginia’s Republican congressional House representatives defended President Trump, while West Virginia’s lone Democratic representative in Congress urged Trump to go along with an “orderly” transfer of power.
U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, Republicans who notched decisive electoral victories of their own Tuesday night, supported Trump as the counting of mail-in ballots in several swing states gradually revealed an edge for Biden that appeared as of 6:50 p.m. Friday to be increasingly insurmountable for the incumbent, with Decision Desk HQ becoming the first outlet to call the race for Biden Friday morning.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Friday called for Trump to step aside if Biden secures enough electoral votes to clinch the presidency, citing the lack of evidence of any voter fraud skewing results in the former vice president’s favor.
“The president has to understand there will be a transfer, no doubt about it,” Manchin said. “He can make it as sweet and nice and peaceful as he wants to or as ugly as he wants to. It’s up to him right now. But there will be a transfer.”
Manchin noted a net loss of seats for Democrats in the House and that his party also underperformed in Senate races, with Republicans set to hold onto their majority in that chamber unless the Democrats win two runoff races in Georgia in January.
“So if there was fraud, don’t you think that wouldn’t have happened that way?” Manchin said.
Trump claimed that Pennsylvania Democrats tried to stop Republicans from being poll watchers. The Trump campaign did sue to allow observers to get closer than guidelines previously allowed in Philadelphia, and the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court granted that request, according to the Associated Press and other news outlets, which have also reported that the Trump campaign has not been denied access to observe vote counting in Detroit, contrary to a false claim made by the president.
But Mooney in a statement late Thursday lamented what he said was a “lack of transparency” in some states that “disgraces the integrity of our national election,” citing “widespread distrust” and alluding to Trump’s false claims of poll watcher suppression.
“I agree with President Trump that every legal vote must be counted to ensure the integrity of our election process,” Mooney said, although the Trump campaign has not produced evidence to back the suggestion that illegal votes are being counted.
Mooney criticized pre-election polls that appeared to overestimate support for Biden in states that he both won and lost, arguing that they result in discouraging Republicans from voting.
In a statement Friday, Miller said that Trump “has earned four more years in the White House.”
“Americans deserve fairness and transparency in our election process to ensure the ongoing strength of our democracy,” Miller said. “Every single legal vote must be counted.”
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., could not be reached for comment.
Other GOP senators such as Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Mitt Romney of Utah have denounced Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election, but House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., echoed Trump’s claim and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declined to criticize Trump, calling only for every legal vote to be counted and “any illegally submitted ballots” to be dismissed.
“I’m hopeful that Joe Biden will be able to lead us through a difficult time and unite us again,” Manchin said.
