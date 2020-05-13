Editors note: The following is a letter from the Wayne County Board of Education, signed by each member and submitted to the Wayne County News.
Members of the Wayne County Board of Education would like to take this opportunity to express our extreme gratitude to our service personnel, teachers, administrators, selfless volunteers, parents, and community members who have come together in this unprecedented time to provide meals, education, support and love to all of the children in our school system.
No one could have predicted the situation we are facing today but despite the hurdles and the hardships, our employees have stepped up and tackled the challenges with great pride, dedication, and efficiency. We, as a board, and also as individuals, could not be more honored or humbled to be part of such an amazing group of people.
Thank You does not seem to be enough to express how important your effort and leadership has meant to our students.
Your actions during this time of need have not gone unnoticed and will have a lasting impact on many young lives. Thank you for all that you have done during this tumultuous time, for all you do on a daily basis that is taken for granted at times and for all that you will accomplish in the future. We are not just employees in Wayne County, we are a family that supports and strengthens one another in times of need.
The following individuals currently serve on the Wayne County Board of Education: Joann Hurley, Board President; Missy Hall, Vice President;Dennis Ashworth, Board Member; Johnita Jackson, Board Member; Randall Trautwein, Board Member.