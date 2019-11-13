MORGANTOWN – Bonnie’s Bus, a 45-foot, state-of-the-art mobile mammography vehicle, will visit Kanawha, Wayne, Lincoln, and Logan counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital mammograms and breast care education to women.
Bonnie's Bus, A service of WVU Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wayne from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 21. For an appointment, call 304-697-7007.
Other locations include:
- The courthouse in Logan from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 5. For an appointment, call 304-792-8690.
- The Clendenin Health Center in Clendenin from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. For an appointment, call 304-548-7272.
- Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hamlin from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 20. For an appointment, call 304-824-3133.
- Sissonville Health Center in Charleston from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 22. For an appointment, call 304-984-1576.
The mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare, if available. Mammograms for women who are under- or uninsured will be covered by the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) or through grant funds and donations. No West Virginia woman over 40 is turned away due to lack of funding. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.
Bonnie’s Bus hit the road in 2009. Since that time, the Bus has provided more than 20,000 mammograms for women throughout West Virginia and led to the detection of 101 cases of breast cancer. Many of those screened are uninsured or underinsured and qualified for screening through the WVBCCSP.
Bonnie’s Bus works in collaboration with a statewide partnership of clinicians, public health professionals, women’s groups, and other community leaders working to help reduce the number of deaths from breast cancer in West Virginia.
Made possible by a generous gift from West Virginia natives Jo and Ben Statler to the Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus is operated in partnership with WVU Hospitals. The Bus is named after Jo Statler’s late mother, Bonnie Wells Wilson.
For information on Bonnie’s Bus, see www.wvucancer.org/bonnie.