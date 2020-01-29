HUNTINGTON — After nine years as the executive director of the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, Kevin Brady retired Friday from the job he said was challenging but one he loved.
“I was very fortunate to come into a staff that was very competent, loyal, dedicated, and hard-working, knew what needed to be done and did it,” he said during an interview last week. “They took pride in the work they did and continue to do. I would put this staff up against any park district staff anywhere. I will miss them.”
Brady’s tenure as leader of the district was marked by nine new playgrounds, expanded recreational programming, and a focus on serving all members of the community, no matter their ability level.
Brady said he hoped he had left a legacy of inclusion for all disabled children and families in new park playgrounds and public recreation events.
“More than anything my focus for the past three or four years has been inclusion. To be able to provide play, fun, challenging activities for all people of all abilities has been a challenge and very rewarding,” he said.
Rocco A. Morabito Sr., president of the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District board of directors, said Brady brought fresh ideas for Huntington’s park system when he took the job in 2010.
“He has been instrumental in making our parks among the best in our region,” Morabito said. “His innovative ideas have led to the growth of our playground system, in particular the all-inclusive playground at St. Clouds. This is only one of a few in the country.”
Morabito said Brady developed many relationships with the community to enhance the development of the park system, and to help fund many significant projects that have been needed for years.
“It has been a pleasure to work with him as a Park Board commissioner,” he said. “His personality fits his job well. He and his wife easily became our friends and they both became very community-oriented in such a short time. He made it easy for the commissioners to understand some of the complexities of running the parks and cemeteries in our area, so we could make the right decisions for the best interest of our families.
“He will be missed, but his legacy will live on in our community. All you have to do is visit the parks, participate in the many activities and one can see how much he brought to our area.”
Gordon Jones, vice president of the board, said be thought Brady’s greatest contribution was his ability to know how to get things done that saved money.
“In the past we relied on contractors, architects and designers to tell us what we need to do, but Kevin knew when we needed an architect or engineer, or if we needed to send out a proposal for bid of what we felt needed to be done or if we could assemble our own staff to do things,” Jones said. “We got a lot done with Kevin Brady, and I believe we saved a lot of money as well.”
When he was appointed to the Huntington position in late 2010, some of the parks had safety issues and Brady wanted to upgrade those and build new ones as well, he said.
“When I started tearing down the old Ritter Park playground, some people wanted to run me out of town,” Brady said. “They had kids that had grown up playing on that playground and it had been there since the early ’80s. We found it had priority one safety hazards and in today’s world it was dangerous.”
It was replaced with an approximately $300,000 playground that’s a couple of pieces away from being completely all-inclusive.
“We have a total of nine new playgrounds over the past seven years,” Brady said. “Playgrounds and parks are a critical part of getting the family together.”
The new playground at St. Clouds Commons, which is about 50 percent complete, is one Brady loves to talk about.
“Different kids with different abilities can all just have fun and play,” he said. “The kids are going to love the splash pad.”
Brady said community involvement has played a key role in the development.
“When the community is involved, they buy into it when it’s built, and it seems when the community buys into it, they help to take better care of it,” he said.
Brady came to Huntington following an adventure in Alaska.
“I got my start in parks and recreation in 1989,” Brady said. “I worked for 22 years in the Chattanooga, Tennessee, area and then my wife and I decided to make life an adventure, so we took off to Juneau, Alaska, where I was the superintendent of parks and landscape.”
Brady said while it was a great experience, it was cold.
“I mean it was cold there all the time,” he said. “After two years, my wife was ready to come back to the lower 48, as they say.”
Brady went to the National Recreation and Park Association Career Center, where he had found the job in Alaska, and saw that the Huntington Park District was looking for an executive director.
“I applied, interviewed and got the job,” he said. “Huntington was nice because it was halfway between from her to her parents and from her to my daughter, her family and our grandkids.”
Brady said he had a vision for Huntington parks and recreation.
“I saw a lot of potential in Huntington,” he said. “They were revitalizing the community, and being involved in the revitalization of Chattanooga, Tennessee, it was a perfect situation.”
Brady said he wanted to look at ways to improve Huntington’s riverfront, pedestrian walking paths, all-inclusive playgrounds and family events. He said he also recognized the park district’s history.
“The park district has been here since 1925 and it has acquired parks and facilities over the years,” he said. “The majority of them has been older facilities and with that comes a lot of maintenance.”
Brady said there was a lot of deferred maintenance that needed to be done.
“I have always believed that if you are going to spend a dollar to build it, then you need to budget two dollars to take care of it,” Brady said. “Taking care of older facilities is more work and requires more money than building new ones.”
Brady said he also helped to get policy and system updates for the park district.
“When I came we did not have a sexual harassment policy and we were not a drug-free workplace,” he said. “We didn’t have a performance-based merit system. We took good care of our employees, but we didn’t have all of our t’s crossed and i’s dotted as a government agency. Now we do.”
Brady said there was no recreation department.
“I felt the need for recreation,” he said. “People in communities generally respond very well to recreation programming and special events and those types of things.”
After a couple of failed attempts, Brady said he finally got the recreation team up and running.
“I would put this team up against anybody as well,” he said. “We do about 30 major events every year and have all kinds of free-to-the-public activities and programs in between.”
Events, like the Father Daughter Valentine Dance, continue to increase in popularity.
“We are probably going to sell out this year,” he said.
Brady said when he first came to Huntington he would hear some say that there was nothing to do in Huntington, but he doesn’t hear that as much now.
“Now I hear people saying that there are so many things to do in Huntington that it’s hard to decide which direction you’re going to go every weekend,” he said. “I am proud to have been a part of Huntington’s ongoing revitalization efforts.”
Brady says he and his wife, Suzanne, are heading to Yucatan, Mexico, at the end of January.
“We are moving to our next adventure on the Yucatan Peninsula,” Brady said.
Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula is a vast coastal region brimming with tropical beaches, spectacular wildlife, ancient Mayan ruins, small villages and adventure activities.
“I want to immerse myself in that culture,” he said. “There are some amazing things about the people down there that I am anxious to be involved in. I am not the kind of person that can sit on the beach all day and read a book.”
Kathy McKenna will be the interim director of Greater Huntington Parks & Recreation District while the board searches for a permanent replacement.