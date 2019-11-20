FORT GAY — Fort Gay PK-8 School principal Sherri Brewer has been nominated for the 2019-2020 national LifeChanger of the Year award.
Brewer was nominated by her colleague, Lezlie Mann, for her dedication to students. For over 20 years, she has worked with children and impacted many lives.
Brewer recently became principal at Fort Gay, and the community and students have accepted her as one of their own.
Each week, Brewer reads a bedtime story to students on the school’s Facebook page. She not only reads, but also encourages children and lets them know they are strong, smart and beautiful.
“I asked her why she does it and she said, ‘They hear enough negative comments in their lives, and someone needs to remind them of who they are created to be,’” Mann said. “She has truly been a LifeChanger for many years.”
The LifeChanger of the Year award is sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation. LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Seventeen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2019-2020 school year.
- (1) Grand Prize Winner — will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.
- (4) Grand Prize Finalists — will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
- (10) LifeChanger Award Winners — will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.
- (1) Spirit Award Winner —This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
- (1) Spotlight Award Winner — This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. For 2019-20, the Spotlight Award will be given to a nominee who has made a proven impact on school safety. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.
Winners are announced via surprise award ceremonies held at their schools. The grand prize finalists will also be honored at a national awards ceremony in April 2020 in Florida, where the Grand Prize Winner will be revealed.
Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must
- Make a positive impact in the lives of students
- Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride
- Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level
- Possess a proven record of professional excellence
- Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning
- Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards
A resource page with ideas for how to celebrate nominees can be found at http://lifechangeroftheyear.com/showspirit/.
To view Brewer’s LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile, or to nominate someone from your school community, visit www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.