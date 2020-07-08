HUNTINGTON — An iconic Huntington attraction is officially open for the season.
Camden Park was initially scheduled to open in mid-May, but the novel coronavirus pandemic pushed that date into July. After getting employees up to speed on new safety protocols at the park, the gates officially opened Thursday.
On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice gave clearance for fairs, festivals, amusement parks and outdoor concerts to resume operations in Week 10 of the West Virginia “comeback plan.”
Park officials had previously announced July 1 as the opening date but decided to push it back one more day to further train staff.
“We’ve been operating our mini-golf course and concession stand for several weeks now and have been open from Wednesday through Sunday. I didn’t want to have our final training day and then have the staff come back after two days off and not be as sharp as they will be now,” Jack Boylin, park owner and operator, said.
Camden Park is open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
General admission (Wednesday through Friday and Sunday) for adults is $17.99, but increases to $19.99 on Saturdays. Children 48 inches and under and seniors 55 years old and older can get in the gate for $14.99 any day the park is open. Discounted admission prices are available after 4:30 p.m.