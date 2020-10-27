WAYNE – Ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, candidates in Wayne County are finding their campaign signs are under attack.
Within the last few weeks, multiple candidates have noticed vandalism or graffiti on campaign signs placed in yards and other places throughout the county. There have also been multiple signs cut down or pulled out of the ground.
House of Delegates District 19 candidate Democrat David Thompson is one of those candidates.
"I noticed about three weeks ago that some of my signs had been cut down or pulled out of the ground in multiple places," Thompson said. "Then, after going back and fixing them, that's when the painting showed up. It hasn't been in a specific area, it's been widespread."
Republican candidate Jason Stephens said he had noticed nearly 300 signs being taken down.
"I have had nearly 300 signs taken down or torn up," he said. "It's disappointing since those are not cheap, but also that someone would do it. If you want to attack my [campaign] issues, that's fine, but not something that cost money out of my pocket."
Large campaign signs can cost anywhere from $60 to $70, while yard signs run near $4 each.
Ric Griffith, who is also running for a position in the house as a democrat has noticed signs being tampered with. Meaning, sign damage seems to be across the party board.
"It's not about the money, it's about the mud slinging and people saying things that aren't true," Thompson said. "We need to just work together and worry about Wayne County needs. I am pro-life, pro-gun, coal and much of the county feels the same way – we need to think about jobs and infrastructure and things like fixing roads here."
All candidates said they are not sure who is behind the vandalism – but said they are focused on the election ahead instead of dwelling on the sign damage.
"There is no proof, but things such as another candidate's sign bring posted in the spot of the missing one could give you a good idea," Stephens said.
Candidate Derrick Evans was not immediately available for comment.
The general election is set for Nov. 3.