CEREDO — A dozen residents gathered outside of Ceredo Town Hall over the weekend on what Mayor Paul Billups called "a perfect small town Saturday morning."
It was the first of what he hopes to be a weekly bike ride for area residents looking for ways to get out of the house and stay active and involved in their community.
"As we begin to loosen restrictions from the pandemic, this is a safe way to get people outside to exercise and move back toward normalcy," said Billups. "Being in a small town like Ceredo, it gives us all a chance to see our friends we’ve been largely unable to for the last three months."
Participants completed a two-mile loop through parts of Ceredo and Kenova. Those who wanted to ride longer rode the loop for a second time. Members of the Ceredo Police Department rode along to conduct traffic and serve as a guide for bikers on the route.
Billups mentioned that he has seen more people exercising outdoors by walking, jogging or biking and quickly put together a plan that would capitalize on the trend.
"This was the next logical step. We have more people out walking, jogging or biking than we ever have in Ceredo on a daily basis and this is the next step toward building a healthy community which has been a goal of our for the last three years," Billups said.
In that time, the Town of Ceredo has grown it's farmer's market and renovated the tennis courts and the community park to pickleball courts and now have added a weekly bike ride to the mix.
Danny Chaffin, who doesn't live in Ceredo but often drives from his home nearby to walk or bike the town's streets, said he enjoyed the morning and plans to continue riding in future weeks.
"I loved it. Got to see some friends I grew up with Paul (Billups) and got to see my brother and his family," Chaffin said. "It’s nice. I’ll be here next week."
Billups said the town plans to host a community bike ride each Saturday morning throughout the summer, and believes more people will participate as word spreads.
"This is a better (turnout) than I thought, just because this idea was only three days old," he added. "I feel certain when we have a week’s worth of social media and friends calling friends, we’ll see around 30 people here every week."
Routes will be determined the morning of each ride.
More information can be found on the Town of Ceredo Facebook Page.