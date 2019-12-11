HUNTINGTON — Nearly three months after a vehicle rammed through the front of the U.S. Post Office building in Ceredo, the post office is expected to resume full operation soon, according to a Postal Service spokesman.
In an emailed statement to The Herald Dispatch, spokesman Tad Kelley said a reopening date has not been set but customers can expect it to happen in the near future.
“We have not been given a final date yet for re-entry, but it is close,” he wrote in the statement.
In the 12 weeks the post office building has been closed, Ceredo Mayor Paul Billups said workers have done an “excellent job” of providing residents with mail service despite the largest portion of the building being closed.
“The post office did a commendable job in establishing a system to where people could pick up their mail at the building,” said Billups.
He added that normal over-the-counter operations such as purchasing stamps or outgoing mail continue to be run out of a temporary trailer on the property.
The incident occurred around noon when an elderly man driving a black Chevrolet Avalanche drove his vehicle into the front of the building after accidentally hitting the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal, according to police.
The driver, whose name was not released, was not injured, and no one was inside the building as it was closed for lunch at the time of the accident.
Soon after, the site was cleared of rubble and boarded up and the main building of the post office was closed indefinitely, but crews worked to secure a secondary location where P.O. box mail could be accessed shortly after the incident. No further timeline was provided for the building’s full reopening.
The Ceredo Post Office has always been a pickup and drop-off location for mail service and home delivery has never been provided for town residents, even though that option is available for the neighboring city of Kenova.
“We’ve tried numerous times to work it out with the Post Office to get a mailman like Kenova has. It’s a pretty tough explanation to me that people who live on one side of the railroad tracks can get their mail delivered to their homes while the other side of the tracks can’t,” Billups said.
“It makes it hard on our older residents to continually have to leave the house to get mail.”