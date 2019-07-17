By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT
Managing Editor
EAST LYNN - A bridge in East Lynn is officially donning a new name after a ceremony on July 6 dedicating it to CPL Lee Roy Young, who was killed during the Korean War.
For three years, Del. Robert Thompson along with fellow legislators tried to have the bridge, which connects Route 37 over Twelvepole Creek in East Lynn named CPL Lee Roy Young Memorial Bridge.
Young grew up on Bartram Fork and was killed in the Korean War.
Young was born in Genoa in the year 1933 and joined the United States Army and served with the 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, in the Chorwon area of the Korean War. While serving he was seriously wounded while fighting the enemy in South Korea on May 26, 1951.
He returned to duty on May 29, 1951 and was killed in action while fighting the enemy in North Korea on October 17, 1951.
Young is buried in the Young Family Cemetery in Genoa.
This year the resolution was a success and was passed by legislators. The bridge will officially be named the Cpl. Lee Roy Young Memorial Bridge.
The resolution was introduced by Senator Ron Stollings in the senate and co-sponsored by Senators Swope and Maroney. Delegates Zack Maynard and Daniel Linville helped in getting the resolution moving on the House side, while Delegates Ken Hicks and Ralph Rodighiero co-sponsored the identical resolution in the House.
The resolution states "it is fitting that an enduring memorial be established to commemorate Cpl. Lee Roy Young and his sacrifice for our state and country."
Thompson said he is thankful to all legislators who worked to get the resolution passed, as well as Jean Tomblin for suggesting the naming several years ago and getting the process started.
"I had know the story of Young for many years," Thompson said. "He grew up near my family on Bartram Fork and I was always intrigued by his story. Jean Tomblin contacted me about getting a bridge or road named for him. It took three years, but we were finally able to get it passed."
Tomblin lives on Bartram Fork and wanted to honor Young with some sort of dedication.