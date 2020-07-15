WAYNE — David Eugene Sammons said he was “traumatized” after he volunteered to help with an investigation into a string of thefts at the Wayne County schools bus garage, then was arrested and charged with obstruction.
Katrina and James “Lee” Reeves were arrested by Wayne County sheriff’s deputies in February and charged with embezzlement and conspiracy as part of an investigation that started in October after turbos were reported missing from the bus garage.
James Reeves worked in the bus garage as director of service, and Katrina Reeves was a bus driver for nearly 16 years.
Deputies said the investigation led to the execution of two search warrants at Reeves’ home, where more than 700 items valuing about $15,000 belonging to the Wayne County Board of Education allegedly were found.
Those charges were eventually dismissed at a preliminary hearing in Wayne County Magistrate Court when deputy Harry Sowards testified that he had no inventory of the items allegedly taken from the garage and that he did not attempt to corroborate the allegations that blamed her as the thief, the lawsuit alleged.
During the investigation, Sammons was accused of giving misleading information when he told deputies he wasn’t aware of anyone stealing items from the bus garage and also said that James Reeves wasn’t suspected of stealing. That led to an obstruction charge.
Prosecutor Thomas Plymale moved to dismiss the charges against Sammons on June 2 after finding no evidence of criminal activity, according to his lawyer, Todd Meadows.
“At the first available hearing, Mr. Plymale determined that David Sammons had committed no crime and moved to dismiss the case without hearing a testimony or any type of further discussion because nothing was merited,” he said.
Meadows added the charges arose after the defendant volunteered to assist the Wayne County Board of Education in the investigation after he retired after four decades working for county.
“I retired on Sept. 30 and they talked me into helping out and then next thing I knew I was under arrest. It was traumatizing. I was there 40 years and it was a good ride. Wayne County has been good to me,” Sammons said in an interview with The Herald-Dispatch.
Sammons added the initial arrest and subsequent charges were “simply uncalled for” and hopes he hopes the dismissal of charges will help clear his name.
“Going forward, we are still evaluating grievances and potential litigation against people out in Wayne that we think were behind this. We have not made a final decision on that,” Meadows said.