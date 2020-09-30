The application process for the Salvation Army Christmas Angel Tree has begun for Cabell, Mason, Wayne and Lincoln counties.
Due to COVID-19, applications may be made online at www.SAAngelTree.org.
Otherwise, these events are offered:
Cabell County: Tuesday, Sept. 29 (last name N-Z) at The Salvation Army, 1227 3rd Ave., Huntington. Last names A-M were accepted in person Monday.
All counties: 1-7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, at The Salvation Army, 1227 3rd Ave., Huntington.
Mason County: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Valley Health Mason County.
Lincoln County: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Valley Health Lincoln County.
Wayne County: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at DHHR. Phone: 304-529-2401
The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need for 130 years in the United States.
Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.