DICKSON, W.Va. — A fire last week totally destroyed the Florence Memorial United Methodist Church in Dickson, but during a special service Sunday morning under a tent in the parking lot, the pastor said all is not lost.
"We are kind of looking at this as a tragic opportunity," said Greg Mullens, the pastor of the church. "We are not so much focusing on the tragedy that it certainly is, but instead looking to God and letting him lead us in an opportunity to build a new facility that is even better than the old one."
More than 50 people attended Sunday's service that included a history of the church, which was built in 1951, and a vision for the future. The "New Beginnings" service featured members from different communities in the area worshiping and telling their Florence Memorial stories from the past.
Richard Mullens, who lives just over a mile away from the church and will be 81 years old in December, said he has been going to the church since it was built.
"I think I was 12 or 13 years old when it was built," he said. "The land for the church was donated. The folks that attended the Methodist Church at Mount Vernon Cemetery and the little church down here at Dickson came together to build this church. The entire community donated and supported the effort back then."
Richard Mullens said he was devastated when he first learned of the fire that left the structure in ruins.
"We don't understand why, but still I think God has a plan for us," he said. "I think this tragic event will pull people together and prove that God is still in control."
Pastor Greg Mullens said the church has been a stalwart of the community.
"We want to make sure when it is replaced it serves the community in the same capacity that it always has done for many decades," he said. "We want to have a church that the original builders of this church would be proud of."
The pastor said the church is hoping to build the new church at the same location.
"I think a couple of years would be a realistic view for building a new church, but we are not putting a timeframe on it because we don't know what the future holds," he said. "We want to take our time in making these types of big decisions."
According to Wayne County 911 Dispatch, the church was reported to be on fire just before 11:30 p.m. last Sunday, July 28.
One official said Friday that after completing the initial investigation, the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department and West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office believe that an electrical issue was the source of a fire that quickly consumed the overhead crawl space in the building's attic, eventually consuming and collapsing the roof and steeple of the church. Arson has been ruled out as a cause, said Wayne County Emergency Services coordinator B.J. Willis.
The church did have insurance, the pastor said.
Prior to the fire, the church offered Sunday school at 10 a.m. and on Wednesdays had choir practice at 6 p.m. and Bible study at 7 p.m., according to the pastor.
"Short-term these activities may be affected, but we want to get back to our normal as quickly as possible," Pastor Mullens said.
He said that next Sunday's services will take place at Lavalette Elementary School.
"For the foreseeable future, we may continue having services there as our temporary long-term solution," he said.
The pastor said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.
"We have had people from the community, the state and even other states contact us to offer their support," Greg Mullens said. "We want to thank all of the people and churches within the Wayne County community and throughout the state and this great country of ours who have offered help, support and prayers."
Donations to help the church rebuild can be mailed to the Florence Memorial United Methodist Church, 5294 Rt. 152, Lavalette, WV 25535. For additional updates, go to the Florence Memorial United Methodist Church page on Facebook, the pastor added.
