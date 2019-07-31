WAYNE — City National Bank recently welcomed back Linda Cox as personal banker at the Wayne, West Virginia branch.
A longtime City employee and beloved member of the Wayne community, Cox brings a wealth of experience and customer service expertise.
Cox is a graduate of Wayne High School and Huntington Business College, and began her career in banking at Wayne County Bank in 1970.
She later joined Old National Bank, which later became part of the City franchise, in 1996 and continued with City until her retirement in 2014.
After a short-term stint with the bank after her retirement, she has returned to serve her longtime customers in the Wayne community.
With more than 90 locations in West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Ohio, City National Bank is among the strongest and most financially sound community banks in the nation.
City recently ranked number one in customer satisfaction in the North Central region of the country in the J.D. Power U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for the second year in a row.