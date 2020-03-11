KENOVA — A number of City officials in Kenova will soon get new office space following the city’s purchase of the former Fifth Third Bank building on US Route 60 in Kenova.
Mayor Tim Bias said the city had been in negotiations for around six months before agreeing on a price for the property he estimated has an appraised value of approximately $400,000 and $450,000. Kenova payed well under that figure, he said.
“We heard about it and thought it was something we ought to look into so brought four of our council members in to look at the property and at that point, the asking price was $339,000. We negotiated and paid $280,000 for it,” Bias said.
The offices of the Mayor, City Clerk, Planner and Building inspector as well as City water, sewer and garbage will all be moved to a new location. City Council meetings will still be held in their current location on the second floor of the Municipal Building and the Police Department will move to the first floor of that space where the city offices currently are located, according to Bias.
The new location is expected to offer a drive-thru billing service for utility payments.
Kenova City Hall will close on Friday, April 3 in preparation for the move but will reopen in the new location Monday, April 6.