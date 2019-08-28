HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute's largest class of machinists and welders began classes Aug. 19.
Sixty-six students are participating in RCBI's nationally credentialed Machinist Technology/CNC and Welding Programs this fall.
The machinist program offers certifications in both manual and computer numerical control (CNC) machining, and students have the option of earning an associate of applied science degree from one of the program's partners, which include Mountwest Community & Technical College in Huntington, Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College in Williamson and Pierpont Community Technical & College in Fairmont.
RCBI's Welding Technology Program instruction takes place at both the Cabell County Career Technology Center and Spring Valley Career & Technical Center. The welding program also offers students the option of an associate of applied science degree or a one-year certification through Mountwest.
"We often boast how our programs prepare participants for immediate employment, and our most recent graduating class is living proof," said Tracy Straub, workforce recruiter for RCBI. "Within six weeks of graduation, 89 percent of our Machinist/CNC graduates were offered jobs or had started their own business."
"Some students were even recruited before they completed the training," she said. "That's how much of a demand there is for the skills we are teaching in these programs."
For more information about the career skills training programs at RCBI, visit http://www.rcbi.org/index.php/education-training/career-skills-programs.