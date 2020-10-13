HUNTINGTON — A seasonal cleanup campaign across Huntington will resume Oct. 13-15 in the West End.
The city of Huntington’s Public Works Department will conduct a sweep through all of the alleys in the areas of 5th Street West to 14th Street West between Jefferson and Jackson avenues during this time. Work will also include cutting back trees and weeds from alleyways, citing vehicles that have been abandoned or don’t have proper registration and issuing code enforcement citations for unkempt properties.
This will also be an opportunity for residents living in this area to set out bulky trash items before Tuesday, Oct. 13, to be hauled away. Items that will be hauled away include furniture, brush/yard waste, construction materials, appliances without Freon and dried paint cans. Items that will not be accepted include oils, liquid paint, appliances with Freon, car batteries, and gas or propane tanks.
This is the seventh consecutive year that the Public Works Department has conducted clean sweeps in Huntington’s neighborhoods, according to a release from the city. Previous clean sweeps in those years have resulted in the collection of 16,680 tons, or 33,360,000 pounds, of trash.
Huntington residents are allowed one free bulky trash pickup per month, which is free as long as the trash can fit into the back of a standard-size pickup truck. A fee may be assessed otherwise. Pickups are for bulky items that are too large to dispose of with regular household garbage. Pickups can be arranged by calling the Public Works Department at 304-696-5540 (press 1 when you reach the automated system).