I’m looking for people with a story — if you have a pulse, you qualify. I won’t need your SSN, driver’s license number or bank information; just a desire to share a small part of your life.
Here are a few ideas of what makes an interesting story:
Opal Fuller was the fifth of 10 children born on the right fork of Wilson Creek in Wayne County. Born one year before the Titanic sunk, she remembers riding Huntington trolley cars and the year it rained “forever” — 1937. Her credo for life was simple: “Respect your parents, never go so far in debt that you can’t get out by Saturday, live a clean life and never go to bed mad at anyone.”
When Martha Baker graduated from high school in 1956 she applied for a position at a couple’s home she knew nothing about, even their names didn’t fully register. All Baker knew was they were friendly, polite and easy to work for. Their names were Jim and Sally Tweel and it wasn’t long before they believed Baker would be a natural working at their restaurant — and they were right. During Baker’s tenure at Jim’s Spaghetti House she recalled memories of the time John Kennedy, Muhammad Ali, Liberachi, Ray Stephens and Dustin Hoffman stopped by to eat. Baker retired after 52 years of serving spaghetti to four generations of customers.
The late Stella Reed once said: “Volunteering keeps me busy, gives me purpose and makes a better me.” And volunteer she did. She taught weekly religious education for grade school at Our Lady of Fatima, and read to kindergartners for three years. While working in the school library she taught students the Dewey Decimal System. She has often helped clean her church, scrape wax from candleholders, help with seasonal decorations, prepare bulk mailing, fold church bulletins and put together the quarterly church newsletter. She even helped at Birthright taking pregnant teenagers without homes into her own home. Even today she’s still missed.
Former Marine Vietnam veteran Mike Katrinic served both his country and community. Before losing his life to cancer, Katrinic was quartermaster at VFW Post 9738. His compassion for the underprivileged was never ending. He fought for veterans rights and lobbied to make things better. Katrinic was known to support the less fortunate paying their utility bills and home repairs. He truly believed we are indeed our brother’s keeper — he died too young.
When Rhona Setliff was 22, she came to America from England in 1946; nine years later she became an American citizen. She became as American as hot dogs, apple pie, and the Fourth of July. She shuns products not made in America and even drives an American car. She took a temporary position at Sears on 29th Street that lasted 26 years. When a large shipment of women’s winter coats arrived, a co-worker told her to come shop while the selection was good. Setliff told her if she could find one made in America she would buy it — her friend couldn’t find one.
By the time Billy Thompson was 15 he dropped out of Huntington High School and began working at the old City Market on 3rd Avenue and 7th Street. “The city market was a hub of activities,” said Thompson. “Besides produce, there was a meat market, barber shop, service station, feed store, hardware, farm machinery and restaurants. When the markets closed, everything else just dried up too.”
Klaus Staerker was born in 1936 in Duisburg, Germany. During the mid-1950s he found a way to come to America and leave war-torn Germany behind; before coming, he learned the English language. By 1960 he had his American citizenship papers, an honorable discharge from the United States Army and a high school diploma. In 1970 Staerker graduated from North Carolina State with a degree in Industrial Engineering and retired from Armco Steel 25 years later. “America is the greatest land on earth,” he says. “If you’re willing to work for it, the American dream is still within your grasp.”
Army Capt. Benjamin Ronk flew broken bodies out of combat areas to the safety of MASH units during Operation Freedom, if this assignment was too much to cope with, he said nothing. In the fall of 2015, he became involved with the Ebola virus by helping to establish medical facilities. When assigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, he assisted with the healing of causalities returning from war zones. Ronk’s past exposure to war mixed with his unknown thoughts of a never ending supply of causalities may have become too much. The day following Christmas in 2015, his life was terminated by suicide. The suicide rate for veterans and active duty still remains a major concern with both veterans and active duty personnel.