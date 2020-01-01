FORT GAY — The former Fort Gay High School building is about to get a facelift.
The Coalfield Development Corp. announced Monday that A New Day in Fort Gay has been awarded $568,565 to be used for a revitalization project at the now-vacant school building.
“New Day Apartments LLC will convert a blighted high school building into affordable rental units for eight individuals in Fort Gay, West Virginia. Five community groups have collaborated to develop a comprehensive local revitalization plan — A New Day in Fort Gay — and this affordable housing project is the primary component of the plan,” Coalfield Development said in a release.
Mayor Joetta Hatfield, who also serves as president of A New Day in Fort Gay, said the money is a blessing and will go a long way into making the building, which has been vacant for years, a facility that can be used again.
“I am ecstatic, almost at a loss for words. I’ve always had the faith that something like this would happen,” she said. “I’ve been committed to it since day one and trusted our team to be able to bring new life to that building.”
Hatfield says the first thing to be replaced will be the building’s rubber roof. They’ll replace it with the same type of roofing, and while it won’t come cheap, Hatfield said there will be plenty of money left over to start working on other areas of the building.
It’s a big step in the grand scheme of a massive renovation project for the old Fort Gay High School building, which has an estimated total cost of nearly $1.5 million to refurbish.
While the total amount awarded might sound like a huge sum of money, that half-million dollars will be quickly spent and won’t come close to funding all the work that must be done, but organizers said it’s a step toward that goal.
“I’ll put it this way — our goal is reachable. We have other grants that we’ve applied for and are hoping will start rolling in, but we’re going to put life back into this building and this is the first big step we needed to come through to start making progress on that,” said Hatfield.
The former FGHS building was registered as a national historical site earlier this year, and the city frequently uses the property for community events.