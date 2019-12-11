HUNTINGTON — There’s a big difference between taking and receiving.
Those words from King’s Daughters Medical Center Chaplain Don Godwin hit home for many area family members and friends who gathered at Norway Avenue Church of Christ in Huntington to participate in the 2019 Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting Memorial service Sunday.
Members of the Wayne High School football team honored fallen teammate Colt Adams, who died in May by wearing their football jerseys and lighting several candles in his honor. The team trainer and equipment manager also were present.
“When we live in a world that has dangers and horrible things and sometimes the things of this earth take our loved ones. I’m here to remind you tonight that we don’t have to look heavenward and ask ourselves why He took them,” said Godwin, “but with peace in our hearts and love all around us we can look above and hear Christ say, ‘Let the children come to me.’”
Godwin was referencing a scripture from the book of Matthew, chapter 19, where those words from Jesus are recorded as a form of comfort for mothers, fathers, daughters, brothers, friends, and other family who lit candles in memory of children who have died.
Children of all ages — from stillborn to teenager, from young adults to those who had started families — were remembered. When each name was read, that person’s photo appeared on a screen in the sanctuary and that individual had a candle lit in his or her honor.
The memorial candle lighting, held on the second Sunday in December each year, unites family and friends around the globe in lighting candles for one hour to honor the memories of the sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, and grandchildren who left too soon.
Now believed to be the largest mass candle lighting on the globe, the Worldwide Candle Lighting creates a virtual 24-hour wave of light as it moves from time zone to time zone.
“Sometimes the hurting needs to be done with other people gathered around you,” Godwin said in closing. “In this place tonight, there are billows of love and we can band together in that love and say to the God who loves us, ‘We receive the love as you receive those we have sent to you.’”
Many children were represented by a single family member or parents, while some were represented by larger groups who participated in the lighting of the candles together.
To end the night, each person in attendance was given a white balloon to release and invited to a time of fellowship over dinner provided by the church.