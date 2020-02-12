WAYNE — County commissioners in Wayne voted to unanimously adopt a resolution Thursday making it the seventh county in West Virginia to declare itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
In a crowded room, many gathered in support of the resolution which has become a trendy display by local governments to affirm support of the Second Amendment to their citizens. However, one voice spoke in opposition.
Nancy Bandy, a Wayne County resident, said she feared more for her First Amendment rights than her second, and expressed her concern that adopting such a resolution is unsafe for the general public.
Still, the vote was unanimous by commissioners in favor of the resolution, a decision met with applause shortly after the resolution was signed.
The Second Amendment sanctuary resolution is the response to a movement that began in Virginia after voters there handed control of the state Legislature to Democrats in a historic shift last year. The state’s lawmakers have introduced a number of gun control bills this year.
About 400 counties, cities and towns in 20 states have passed similar resolutions since the movement began, according to Gun Rights Watch, a website that tracks gun laws across the country. All but two of Virginia’s 95 counties, Arlington and Fairfax, have passed the measures.