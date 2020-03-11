WAYNE — Fair-goers will once again have access to free on-site parking for the 2020 Wayne County Fair at Camden Park in Huntington.
At a recent meeting of the Wayne County Commission hosted on Thursday, March 5, commissioners unanimously approved a $1500 donation to the Wayne County Fair Board to cover parking expenses for the upcoming event.
“We could charge for it but we’d rather not,” Fair Board President Adam Hudson said, offering his thanks and appreciation toward the commissioners.
While approving the Fair Board’s request, the Commission postponed committing any money to another submitted funding request.
The West Virginia Marine Corps Coordinating Council and Tri-State Chapter No 949 Vietnam Veterans Association 9th annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic is scheduled for Saturday, May 30.
The request for $1,000 will be brought back to the Commission closer to the time of the event.
“I’d like to bring this back at a later time when we will better know what our budget looks like at that time,” President Robert Pasley said.