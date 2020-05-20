WAYNE — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he would send each county in the state $100,000 in a block grant to help offset costs incurred by local governments and emergency response teams due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement came during the first week of April, but many counties were unsure how those dollars could be spent and have not used much, if any, of the funds.
The first spending reports tied to funds used from the block grant were due May 15, one Wayne commissioner said, but they won’t be submitting anything to the state because they have not spent a dime of that grant money yet.
“We’re waiting on the powers that be to really think this thing out and tell us exactly how to spend it. We think we know but we’re not going to expend it for something just to find out we have to pay it back later,” President Robert Pasley said.
“It’s FEMA regulated; you can’t mess around with this.”
Commissioners received a letter from the Governor they say states the funds can only be used for purposes permitted under the federal coronavirus response bill, meaning the funds can only be used to cover expenses that:
n Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic;
n Were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, when the CARES Act was passed; and
n Were or will be incurred between March 1 and Dec. 20.
“We haven’t had any requests for money yet,” Pasley said.
“I called the Wayne (Volunteer) Fire Department because they had converted one of their ambulances to a Corona wagon, which was a great idea and used a lot. So they have had expenses come on due to the virus and they overtime related to it that has been turned in.”
Pasley said reimbursing the Wayne VFD will be the first expenditure out of the block grant, adding that supplies purchased by the Wayne County 911 Center that are directly related to COVID-19 responses would be eligible for reimbursement too, he thinks.
“We have not issued payment for that yet but will after May 15. That’ll be our first expenditure,” said Pasley.