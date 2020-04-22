WAYNE — Last week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he was giving each of the 55 counties $100,000 in a block grant to “reward the people looking out for us in every way” during the ongoing pandemic, from EMS workers to grocery store employees. He called it “hero pay.”
The Wayne County Commission has received the grant but have not yet decided how those funds will be dispersed across the county, President Robert Pasley said Monday.
Commissioners met for their regular meeting Monday, April 20 but the block grant was not discussed as the agenda for the meeting had been previously posted before they received the letter Friday, April 17.
“Unfortunately, the Commission did not receive this letter until Friday which was too late to be added to our agenda. To date, this letter is the only guidance we have received from the governor’s office as to how these funds can be used,” administrative secretary Jimmy Boggs said.
The letter, they say, states the funds can only be used for purposes permitted under the federal coronavirus response bill, meaning the funds can only be used to cover expenses that:
- Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, when the CARES Act was passed; and
- Were or will be incurred between March 1 and Dec. 20.
When announcing the grants, Justice said he was giving counties latitude to decide who would receive the funding, saying he didn’t care if it was social workers or grocery store employees.
“All that matters to me is you make a real judgment,” Justice said. “This is not to backfill your budget. It’s to reward exactly who I just said — those on the front lines.”
Justice challenged wealthier counties to match the funds and provide even more, but said for smaller counties, the funds could be a real help.