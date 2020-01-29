WAYNE — Wayne County could be the next domino to fall in the sweeping trend of counties and municipalities declaring themselves to be Second Amendment Sanctuaries.
Commissioners in Wayne received a proposed resolution from Jedadi Combs, a Kenova resident, at the most recent regular meeting on Jan. 27, 2020. If adopted, Wayne would become the fifth sanctuary county in West Virginia, joining Wirt, Putnam, Fayette and Cabell County.
“I called (the courthouse) and asked if anyone had brought a resolution here yet and the answer was no. I’m of the opinion that If you don’t get up and do it yourself it might never get done,” said Combs.
Cabell most recently adopted a similar resolution modeled after one approved on Jan. 15 in Putnam County. Commissions in Nicholas and Preston counties passed a version of the resolution Tuesday. On Jan. 17, Fort Gay, West Virginia, became the first town in the state to adopt the designation during a special meeting.
The resolution presented to Wayne commissioners was from a county in Colorado and would need changed in order to make it more locally appropriate in regard to specific language and wording in the document, Commission President Robert Pasley said.
He continued by saying he’d be more than willing to present an amended version of the resolution to the commission at the next regular meeting, so long as the resolution would not interfere with other county ordinances or state and federal laws. That meeting is schedule to occur at the Wayne County Courthouse Thursday Feb. 6 at 3 p.m in the Commission Chambers.
“If you’re asking us to re-agree that the second amendment is our God-given right and that we will uphold and work to protect that freedom, then yes we can do that,” Pasley said. “This area has been a gun-tottin’, you’re not getting my gun county since 1791 (when the Bill of Rights was ratified), there’s no question about that. We’ll take this into consideration and address it at the next meeting.”
The Second Amendment sanctuary resolution is the response to a movement that began in Virginia after voters there handed control of the state Legislature to Democrats in a historic shift last year. The state’s lawmakers have introduced a number of gun control bills this year.
About 400 counties, cities and towns in 20 states have passed similar resolutions since the movement began, according to Gun Rights Watch, a website that tracks gun laws across the country. All but two of Virginia’s 95 counties, Arlington and Fairfax, have passed the measures.