WAYNE — The Wayne County Commission is hosting a public meeting 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 for both newly and re-elected Wayne County officials.
The meeting will serve as a means to discuss Wayne County concerns and bring all interested parties together.
Commissioners set the meeting during a recent regular meeting.
Other topics discussed during the meeting included:
- An approved a motion to reinstate multiple firefighters for the Westmoreland Fire Committee through Dec. 31, 2020.
- Western Regional Day Report staff members are reviewing a loan agreement with United Bank to purchase a new truck. The resolution will be addressed at the next commission meeting after documents have been checked for accuracy.
- An accepted Resolution of Participation and Cooperation designating Huntington Area Development Council as Wayne County’s local economic development organization.
- 911 Director BJ Willis informed commissioners the National Guard will be assisting the county with setting up three COVID-19 testing sites after Wayne County moved into the gold category of Gov. Jim Justice’s coronavirus color-code system.
After the regular commission meeting, a public meeting was expected to take place to discuss a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program regarding hill sliding on Winward Drive that could affect multiple houses.
Due to lack of attendance, the committee chose to reach out to community members to pick a future date for another public hearing.