CHARLESTON — Members of the Wayne County Commission have made frequent mention of what could have — or should have been — major developments in one of West Virginia's southern counties — and after a meeting with elected officials and state representatives early last week — are hopeful for change in the future.
Turning the 'could be' into 'will be' is much easier said than done but the commissioners are hoping a recent meeting with local elected representatives and members of WV Governor Jim Justice's general council sparks some movement on issues the county has faced in recent years.
"It's so easy to stay in your home county and fuss, don't know if it'll bear any fruit but I feel good about it and I think that keeping the conversation going is the best thing we can do," said Commissioner Jeff Maddox, who is serving his first term in the position.
"We certainly sometimes get the feeling of being invisible over here and we just need people to step up for us."
Maddox and his fellow commissioners Robert Pasley and Kenneth Adkins, were joined by Senator Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, Sen. Paul Hardesty, D-Logan, General Council Brian Abraham, among others represented, met Tuesday, July 23 in the capital city of Charleston, WV.Maddox said the commissioners went with a list of four topics they wanted to discuss with officials: the recent developments concerning the Heartland Intermodal Gateway facility in Prichard, the plans for eventually placing a lodge at Beech Fork State Park, future development of the Interstate 73/74 corridor, and general road conditions throughout the county.
"It's not that it was a failure, per say, but from a distance all they know is that 32 million dollars was spent there and that it looks like it was a failure. That's their general perception of the property," said Maddox. "Our perception (the commission) was that the money was spent there and the control was placed in the state's hands and they had no idea what they were doing"
"That's something that could become our future if it's done right, but if it continues to be managed poorly it could end up being a big zero for us."
Earlier this month West Virginia regulators voted to allow a private company to lease a state-owned railroad container facility that officials say loses about a half million dollars a year.On July 2, the state Public Port Authority approved the motion for the Heartland Intermodal Gateway facility in Prichard, allowing officials permission to find a company to take over the center on a short-term lease until state officials figure out what to do with the facility.The group also discussed how the plans for Beech Fork Lodge "went south" after the initial announcement and further explained the need - both financial and recreational - for the lodge on the property.
"Truly is a no brainer to get that done," said Maddox, "and hopefully we put a little more emphasis on the subject to where it might catch the governor's eye."
In June, local officials held a public meeting with the goal of creating a spark to complete a project which has been talked about for more than four decades. Officials said because Wayne County does not have any hotels other than small, family-owned motels, potential tourists are not attracted to the area's offerings, which, in addition to Beech Fork State Park, include East Lynn Lake, Cabwaylingo State Forest and the Rustic Ravines in Genoa.