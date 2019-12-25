WAYNE — The Wayne County commission has signed an agreement with a North Carolina group to help develop a plan to access funds for broadband internet improvements.
At the final regular meeting of the calendar year on Dec. 23, commissioners unanimously voted to sign a consulting agreement with Blue Ridge Advisory Services Group, Inc. (BRASG) to explore funding options to expand broadband services throughout the county.
BRASG is a professional services organization providing consulting in the energy and telecommunications markets. The agreement, which had been previously approved by the commission in recent months will now
“They are already working on some of the finances of how it will be set up and everybody will meet together and exchange information and look at what (services Wayne county has,) what you need, and come up with a plan for how to get broadband into the qualifying communities,” said Region 2 Planning and Development Council Project Administrator Jessie Richardson.
The company will only handle the planning portion of the project, but will not be involved in implementing their designed plan of action. Nonetheless, Richardson says the agreement is a step in the right for the county.
“The goal for all of us is to resolve the issues that exist with broadband internet county-wide,” commissioner Jeff Maddoz said. I hope this company will help with that.”
In other business, the commission signed a letter to the West Virginia Department of Highways regarding drainage concerns on Spring Valley drive at Meadow Lane, citing a high amount of water that currently drains over the road and poses a potential safety hazard for motor vehicle operators should it ever turn to ice.
The Wayne County courthouse will be closed Wednesday Dec. 25, 2019 in observance of Christmas and January 1, 2020 in observance of New Year’s Day, but will be open during normal business hours Tuesday, Dec. 31.