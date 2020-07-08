WAYNE — The Wayne County Health Department building is in need of a new roof, officials say, and the County Commission is willing to make any move necessary to make it happen.
“The Health Department is an essential provider and needs a new roof. It’s an emergency situation,” commissioner Jeff Maddox said.
“There are buckets sitting around every time it rains and it’s eventually going to lead to a bigger problem. That’s the center of our (coronavirus) response.”
Maddox, backed by president Robert Pasley, said the commission should use the $100,000 State-issued block grant to cover the cost of the project expected to cost approximately $47,0000.
In a letter from Gov. Justice, he detailed the spending limitation for the grant money, which is intended to only be used for expenditures related to the pandemic not accounted for in previous budgeting.
Counties will have to provide the governor’s office with an itemized accounting of what the funding is used for, the letter said.
Since receiving the funds, Pasley said the commission has been proactive in looking for ways to despurse the money, but have used a “minimal amount.” Maddox said they have not seen a large increase in spending associated with the pandemic.
One health official in the county said emergency supplies are currently being stored on spare desks in the building to keep them off the floor due to the risk of keeping them on the floor and rain water ruining them.
“Whatever we have to do, the money is there and can be used to provide hep to an essential provider,” Maddox emphasized.
Pasley said the new roof could be purchased out of the budget surplus from the 2020 fiscal year, and it would be wise to pay for it, then use the block grant funds for reimbursement in case the state would not recognize the purchase as coronavirus-related.
I want to set aside that money and get it paid for, then apply to get that money reimbursed through the block grant. (The state) gave us this money. It’s in the bank. But what if they say we can’t use it for that?,” Pasley questioned.
“That’s why I want that money set aside in case anything would come back on us, so the money is there regardless.”
The project would have to be bid out, but commissioners believe they can do that on an abbreviated schedule to get it completed in a timely manner.